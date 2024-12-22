QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in QuantumScape by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:QS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.50.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,622.80. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,923.99. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,682. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.