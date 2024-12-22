Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 830,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,723,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,930.21. This represents a 60.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 835,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $13,426,800.00.

FRSH opened at $15.33 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

