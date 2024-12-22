Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 830,000 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,723,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,930.21. This represents a 60.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 835,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $13,426,800.00.
Freshworks Trading Down 0.5 %
FRSH opened at $15.33 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
