Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 14.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 31,079,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 20,786,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.