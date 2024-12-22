Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RMTI. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Rockwell Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 45.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

