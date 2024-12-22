Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 99.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 274.7% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

