RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lowered to Hold Rating by Stifel Nicolaus

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. RxSight has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,183.76. This represents a 25.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $61,352.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,807.98. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

