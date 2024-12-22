Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 17,511 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 255.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 83,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

EPOL stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $282.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.