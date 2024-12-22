Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 5,307 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

