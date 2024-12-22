Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 5,361 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 265,937.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023,686 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $212,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $202,546,000 after purchasing an additional 540,219 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,580,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 216,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.24%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,759.20. The trade was a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

