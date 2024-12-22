Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 65,040 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 65,040 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Costamare by 157.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 2,540.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Costamare Profile

