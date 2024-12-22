Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 6,965 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,898. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

