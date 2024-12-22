Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 8,479 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 133,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.