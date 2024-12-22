Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after buying an additional 137,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 661,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE JWN opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.