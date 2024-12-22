Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.3 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.