Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,522,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 861,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 3,106,130 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,629,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after buying an additional 1,126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,818,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,606,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.07 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

