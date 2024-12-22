Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,387 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.