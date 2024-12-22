Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 2,551 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Movado Group worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 117.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

MOV opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

