Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 33,052 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter.

PREF stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

