Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 974 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $438.44 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $510.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.26 and its 200-day moving average is $373.60.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

