Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.