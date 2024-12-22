Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth $541,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.