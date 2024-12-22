Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

