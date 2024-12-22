Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,202.59 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $800.76 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,251.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,212.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.88.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.