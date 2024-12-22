Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 340,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 348,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.