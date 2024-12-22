Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 441.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 127,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

