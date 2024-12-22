Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

DexCom Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $80.04 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

