Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ryder System by 43.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $155.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

