Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

