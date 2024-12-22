Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.