Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,337 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

LDP opened at $20.42 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

