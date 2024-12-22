Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 865,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $86.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,747.30. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. The trade was a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

