Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

VIRT opened at $35.41 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

