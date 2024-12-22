Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 13,701 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,709.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,200.00%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

