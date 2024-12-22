Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTAB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

