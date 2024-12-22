Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $234.44 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

