Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 416,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 407,858 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,638,000.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

