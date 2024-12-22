Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 10,747 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $158,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

MRNA stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.