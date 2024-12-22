Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after purchasing an additional 431,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,175,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 938,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,265,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,984,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REXR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $57.01.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

