Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 223,267 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,267 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

