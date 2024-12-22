Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $27.16 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Further Reading

