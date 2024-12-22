Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 845 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $211.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $855,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,503 shares of company stock worth $4,158,033. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

