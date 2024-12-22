Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Qifu Technology stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

