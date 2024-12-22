Scott D. Cook Sells 73,655 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $643.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.65. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 33.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 55.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.