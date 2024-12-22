Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. 17,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 235,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SEPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Septerna Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Septerna

About Septerna

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

