Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. 17,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 235,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on SEPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SEPN
Septerna Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Septerna
About Septerna
We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Septerna
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.