Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Sarasota, FL – Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) held its annual shareholder meeting on December 20, 2024, to vote on essential proposals affecting the company’s governance and operations. A total of 1,957,299 shares were represented at the meeting, with shareholders voting on a variety of key agenda items.

The shareholders re-elected Eric Weisblum, Wayne Linsley, Kevin Munoz, and Jeff Pavell as members of the board of directors until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected. Additionally, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Salberg & Company, P.A. as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the non-binding advisory votes on the resolution concerning named executive officer compensation and the frequency of providing future non-binding advisory votes on executive compensation. The frequency for future non-binding advisory votes on executive compensation was approved at a 3-year interval. Additionally, the authorization for the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, was approved to solicit additional proxies if sufficient votes were not initially obtained.

The detailed voting results for each proposal, as outlined in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2024, are as follows:

– Proposal 1: All five nominees for director were elected

– Proposal 2: Ratification of Salberg & Company, P.A. as the independent registered public accounting firm was approved

– Proposal 3: The resolution approving named executive officer compensation was approved

– Proposal 4: The frequency of future non-binding advisory votes on executive compensation at 3 years was approved

– Proposal 5: The adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, was approved

These approvals mark a significant step in Silo Pharma’s governance and operational procedures, ensuring shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and financial practices.

For further information on the meeting results and other pertinent disclosures, interested parties can refer to the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

