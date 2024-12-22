Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 119,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 356,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
