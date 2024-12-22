Stran & Company, Inc. Faces Delisting Determination from Nasdaq

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRNW) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that it has received a delisting determination notice from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The determination highlighted the company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) pertaining to the filing of Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The notice from Nasdaq referenced previous notifications sent to the company on June 21, 2024, August 23, 2024, and November 21, 2024, indicating shortcomings related to the Filing Rule. Stran & Company had failed to file its Quarterly Reports for the periods ending March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, as required.

Despite being provided an exception until December 16, 2024, to rectify the non-compliance, the company did not meet the specified terms. Although the Staff Determination does not trigger an immediate suspension of trading or delisting, Stran & Company has the option to request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

If a hearing request is made, the suspension of the company’s securities could be stayed for 15 calendar days from the date of the request. Stran & Company may also seek an extension of the stay through the hearing and any additional extension period granted by the Hearings Panel. However, the outcome and potential extension periods are uncertain.

Stran & Company indicated its intention to promptly request a hearing and extend the stay before a Hearings Panel. The company released a press statement on December 20, 2024, as per Regulation FD Disclosure requirements. The issued press release and related information will not be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Stran & Company, Inc., a Nevada corporation, operates from its principal executive offices located at 2 Heritage Drive, Suite 600, Quincy, MA. The company’s common stock and warrants are registered on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbols SWAG and SWAGW, respectively.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay tuned for further updates as Stran & Company navigates the delisting determination process.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

