Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $60,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,288,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY opened at $21.22 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

View Our Latest Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.