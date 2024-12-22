Susan Wiseman Sells 41,210 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,356.80. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $125,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $128,123.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.31 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $10,166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Braze by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 51,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

