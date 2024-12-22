Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 57,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares in the company, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. The trade was a 38.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,549 shares of company stock worth $9,159,829 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $59.73 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.